Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Announces Earnings Results

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Shares of IPSC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 272,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

