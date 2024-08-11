Chain (XCN) Hits Market Cap of $36.20 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $2.55 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

