Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,294. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

