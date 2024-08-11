Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.17. 1,645,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,294. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

