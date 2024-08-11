Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.61 EPS.

LNG stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.62. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

