China Yuchai International (CYD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

