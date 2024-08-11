Citigroup Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $145.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.01. 6,092,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.