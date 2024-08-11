City Holding Co. Purchases 150 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 446,241 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

