City Holding Co. Sells 75 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRV traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.