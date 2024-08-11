Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) PT Raised to $90.00 at Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Climb Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.