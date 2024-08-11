Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte Acquires 2,000 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cognex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,206,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.