Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $37.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 413,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.