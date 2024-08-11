Comparing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 1.88% 0.45% 0.24% GeoPark 15.51% 67.81% 11.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Antero Resources and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 7 6 1 2.57 GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $33.69, suggesting a potential upside of 26.14%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.85%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Antero Resources.

83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.15 billion 2.00 $242.92 million $0.20 133.55 GeoPark $741.59 million 0.68 $111.07 million $2.04 4.46

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Resources beats GeoPark on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

