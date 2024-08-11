Comparing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF)

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medacta Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $3.73 million 5.82 -$11.86 million ($0.58) -1.34

Medacta Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medacta Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies -343.55% -277.71% -204.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medacta Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 182.45%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Medacta Group.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats Medacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medacta Group

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine procedures. Medacta Group SA was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

