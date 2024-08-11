Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,039,000 after acquiring an additional 798,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $65.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.