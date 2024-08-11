Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. 6,351,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

