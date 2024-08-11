Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $21.37 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 944,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,004. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

