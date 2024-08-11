Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Acumen Capital

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.45.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 2.6 %

CMG traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.86. 118,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,348. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.47.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total value of C$127,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

