Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 3,888,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,788. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $309,244.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at $22,277,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,760,124 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Confluent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,947 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Confluent by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

