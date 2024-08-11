Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Roth Mkm

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 target price on Contango Ore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTGO

Contango Ore Stock Performance

CTGO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,452. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.00. On average, research analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Contango Ore in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Contango Ore by 55.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Ore in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Contango Ore by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Contango Ore by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.