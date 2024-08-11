Contrasting National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InvenTrust Properties and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Health Investors 0 4 4 0 2.50

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $62.13, suggesting a potential downside of 16.92%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and National Health Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $263.01 million 7.21 $5.27 million $0.10 279.20 National Health Investors $318.96 million 10.18 $135.65 million $3.05 24.52

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors pays out 118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 2.46% 0.42% 0.26% National Health Investors 41.40% 10.41% 5.30%

Summary

National Health Investors beats InvenTrust Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

