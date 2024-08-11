Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTS. National Bankshares upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.17. 385,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$6.06. The firm has a market cap of C$833.46 million, a P/E ratio of -417.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$38,361.96. In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total value of C$115,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$38,361.96. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

