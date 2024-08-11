Cormark Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Bsr Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Bsr Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Bsr Reit Stock Performance
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.35). The firm had revenue of C$50.05 million during the quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Reit
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.