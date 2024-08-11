Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.93. 1,194,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,572. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

