Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,873 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 821,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,940. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

