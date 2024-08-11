Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after buying an additional 628,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,701,000 after acquiring an additional 567,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 169,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,531. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.