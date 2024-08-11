Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %

COST traded up $15.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $854.93. 1,710,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,663. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $844.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $776.31. The company has a market cap of $379.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,041.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.62.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

