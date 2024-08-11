Country Trust Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 466,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the period.

TLH stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.16. 339,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $110.63.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

