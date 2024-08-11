Country Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. 2,411,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.12.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

