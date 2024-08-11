Craig Hallum Trims Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price to $1.50

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 212,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.03. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 51,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $50,039.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,730 shares in the company, valued at $504,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

