Craig Hallum Trims Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Target Price to $13.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.38% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 139,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,247. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $154.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $101,224.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,226 shares in the company, valued at $146,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $404,609. Corporate insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 72.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

