Creditcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.14 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $156.18 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000876 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 358,092,259 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

