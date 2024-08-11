Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.63.

CRLBF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 331,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,367. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $761.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

