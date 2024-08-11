CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Raised to $110.00 at Truist Financial

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. CRH has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $3,358,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CRH by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

