Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRNX traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. 965,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,317. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 19,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,026,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 19,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,026,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,016 shares of company stock worth $8,320,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

