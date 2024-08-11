CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

CRSP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 998,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

