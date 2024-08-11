Criteo S.A. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Criteo in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Criteo’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of CRTO opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $812,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

