CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

