CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,280,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CTS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in CTS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CTS by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 593,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,294. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.59. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

