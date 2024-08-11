Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. 14,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,517. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
