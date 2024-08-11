Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $312.00 at Robert W. Baird

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Shares of CW stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.33. 399,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $297.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

