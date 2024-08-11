Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $287.40 million and $52.44 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,156,455,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,163,970,847 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

