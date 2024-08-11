cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,249.63 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $52.50 million and $44.81 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,249.63 or 0.08651460 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

