CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $62.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,345,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

