CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health updated its FY24 guidance to $6.40-6.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.650 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,345,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

