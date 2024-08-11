CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$236.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.170-2.360 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.20.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Up 3.8 %

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software stock traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.72. 934,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,036. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $148.01 and a 1-year high of $284.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.