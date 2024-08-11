CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.170-2.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $932.0 million-$942.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.5 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17-2.36 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.72. 934,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,036. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $148.01 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.20.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

