Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $290,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $76.95. 767,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,188. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

