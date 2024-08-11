Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $6,264,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.