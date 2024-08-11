Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $6,264,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
