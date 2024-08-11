Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
CYTK stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $55.79. 1,819,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,856. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cytokinetics news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,332 shares of company stock worth $8,177,236 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
